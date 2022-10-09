Live updates: Patriots lead Lions 3-0 after first quarter

End of 1st quarter: Patriots lead Lions 3-0

Patriots are in the red zone, however.

Goff throws an interception

-Q1 5:32: Goff throws into double coverage and it's picked off. Gotta throw that one away.

Patriots kick a FG

-Q1 8:47: Lions defense force the Patriots to settle for three. Nick Folk sneaks it through from 37 yards out. 3-0 Pats.

-Q1 10:15: Lenghthy injury break for Lions safety Saivion Smith, who had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. Hard to tell what exactly happened. Scary scene in Foxborough.

-Q1 11:09: Lions turn it over on downs. Patriots ball in Lions territory.

Kickoff

Patriots win the toss and defer. Lions up first on offense.

Injury designations

ACTIVE: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), WR Josh Reynolds (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (finger)

INACTIVE: RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), OT Matt Nelson, DL Charles Harris (groin), DL John Cominsky, S JuJu Hughes, CB Amani Oruwariye (healthy scratch)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions will look to get revenge on their former head coach as they head to Gillete Stadium to take on the Patriots on Sunday.

Matt Patricia has been the primary playcaller for the Pats' offense this season after Josh McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Given the Lions struggles on defense, this may not be as easy of a matchup as it seems.

The Lions will look to head into the bye with a good taste in their mouths.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Patriots

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Records: Lions 1-3, Patriots 1-3

▶ Line: Patriots by 3