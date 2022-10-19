Lions' Tracy Walker in great spirits, aggressively targeting to be back for OTAs

Allen Park — Tracy Walker thought he had been shot. At least that's what it felt like when the Lions safety collapsed to the ground a fraction of a second after the ball was snapped in the team's Week 3 game in Minnesota last month.

But as he glanced up at the video board replay from the turf of U.S. Bank Stadium, the reality of the situation quickly set in. Walker realized he'd likely suffered an Achilles injury and his season would be over.

"I was hoping for the best, praying for the best," Walker said. "But as soon as I did it, I kind of immediately knew."

For most NFL players, football is everything. Sure, they're compensated well for their abilities, but there's a genuine love and passion for the game. To have it taken away in an instant can be devastating, mentally. But Walker has managed to shrug off that disappointment, as well as the dread of the long road of rehab ahead.

Rolling through the locker room on a leg scooter Wednesday, he wore a wide smile as he interacted with teammates, his positive outlook in the face of a difficult situation unable to be contained.

"I'm great, life is great," Walker said. "Been able to just chill and hang out with the family and enjoy time with them. It's been a great experience. I mean, when I found out, yes, I was a little sad. But at the end of the day, I'm alive, well and blessed. I have two beautiful baby boys. I have a beautiful wife. I'm in a blessed position. Life goes on and I'm going to keep battling. At the end of the day, I control what I can control. I'm just looking forward to the future and continue to bounce back."

Walker is also enjoying the camaraderie of his teammates and the Lions' training staff, which he calls his family away from his family. He's obviously unable to contribute on the field for the foreseeable future, but as a first-year captain, he's still trying to be a leader for a team in turmoil.

"I do my best," Walker said. "It's different for me doing it on the field compared to off the field, but like I said, anything I see needed, little adjustments or whatever, corrections that I might see from the other side, then I give my input on it. The guys listen. They trust me well. They believe in everything I'm about, so it's great being able to be with everyone still."

Walker is the third Lions player to suffer a torn Achilles the past two seasons, including Jeff Okudah, who has a neighboring locker. If Walker needs any more optimism, which seems difficult to imagine following Wednesday's chat, he can look to his teammate who was back in the starting lineup for the season opener and has been performing well after suffering the same injury a year earlier.

And while being back for Week 1 of the 2023 season would be an aggressive timetable, it's actually not aggressive enough for Walker.

"I'm circling right now, if I had to be honest with you, OTAs," Walker said, referencing the offseason practices that begin in mid-April. "You know, that's the first step. First step is trying to get ready for OTAs. … For OTAs, I got to get out of this boot. I take it one step at a time, one day at a time."

