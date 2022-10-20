Lions notes: Chark in a boot, but hopeful to return 'sooner than later'

Allen Park — The arrival of the bye week was welcomed by the Detroit Lions with open arms, viewed as ideal timing to help a banged-up roster get healthy. But while a couple of those injured players are trending toward playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the status of others has remained stagnant or seemingly regressed.

Among that group is wide receiver DJ Chark, who is now wearing a boot on his left foot, providing additional stabilization for an injured ankle that's sidelined him the past two games and is tracking to keep him out of of the lineup this week — and potentially longer.

On Thursday, Chark downplayed the boot, calling it a choice for comfort, given how much walking he has to do around the practice facility on a given day. He's also hoping it's a decision that will accelerate his recovery from an injury related to a fracture that prematurely ended his 2021 campaign, while he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Yeah, trying to make the recovery process as quick as possible," Chark said. "I do a lot of walking around here, so I'd rather be in as much comfort as possible. I'll rest it a week, maybe, but it won't be too long."

Chark said he definitely plans to play again this season and expects to return to the field "sooner than later," but was careful not to put a timetable on his recovery, because, as he put it, he's still trying to figure everything out. As for a possible stint on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least the next four games, he said that would ultimately be a coaching decision and claimed to have no idea whether it was being considered.

About the only thing Chark could say with certainty is surgery wasn't currently being considered.

"Nah," he said. "Thank God."

This offseason, the Lions weren't coy about one of the top priorities on the team's wish list, a big-bodied "X" receiver.

"That's what we're looking for, is someone that outside the numbers, predominantly, can win a one-on-one, and if he's good at his job, dictates coverage," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said at the scouting combine in January.

The team hoped to have found that solution in Chark, signing the former Pro Bowler in free agency to a one-year, $10 million deal. And even though he didn't post big numbers in the first three games of the season — seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown — his ability to stretch a defense vertically was apparent even though he and quarterback Jared Goff failed to connect on a handful of deep shots in those contests.

With minimal changes to the rest of the receiving corps during the offseason (at least while rookie Jameson Williams continues to recover from a repaired ACL), and Quintez Cephus back on the shelf with a foot injury, it's left the Lions in a similar position to where they ended last season, missing a true vertical threat on the outside.

And that's something Johnson spent the bye trying to figure out, drawing inspiration from his children.

"I was able to play with my kids a lot more (last week) and something they’ve gotten into is puzzles, and that’s really what I kind of see this (as)," Johnson said. "Every week right now is a little bit of a puzzle we’re piecing together. Who’s up, who’s available, what’s their skill set? How can they help us most? And how do we get them in the right spots over the course of the week?

"So, there’s no question, DJ, we were hoping would be a big part of our offense this year and his availability hasn’t been there for us. So, it’s been disappointing from that regard. But when we do get them back, will be real excited to get him back in the fold."

Sending a message

In an ideal world, the Lions wouldn't have needed to bench Amani Oruwariye, but despite being one of the team's most reliable starters the past two seasons, that's the route the coaching staff went with the struggling cornerback.

And while Oruwariye is far from the only culpable party with Detroit's defensive struggles to start the year, his benching carried an important message to the rest of the roster, according to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

"I think it’s important that you do that, as far as a team, because now it sends a message to everybody — offense, defense — man, listen this game is about competing at the highest level every time, and you have to earn your keep in this league," Glenn said. "There’re no free passes and just with (coach) Dan (Campbell) being confident to make that decision, I think it really sent the message. I really do."

As for Oruwariye's response to his public demotion, Glenn has been pleased with the player's approach. That's part of the reason the coach remains optimistic the young cornerback will soon rediscover his way.

"I still have high hopes for that player," Glenn said. "I still think that player has a chance to be a top corner in this league and we’re going to work our ass off to make sure of that. But man, any time you’re in that situation, I know it hurt him to be inactive, especially the situation that happened when we had guys go down (against New England), but he does know this, we’re going to put his feet to the fire and that’s just where we are, as far as a defense. Everyone has to compete, everyone has to go out there and pull their weight and he knows who he was at that time."

Injury report

In addition to Chark, the Lions remained without receiver Josh Reynolds (knee), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), cornerback Bobby Price, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and offensive tackle Matt Nelson for Thursday's practice.

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker returned after an excused absence on Wednesday to attend the birth of his first child. Linebacker Chris Board (knee) was also back on the practice field, in a limited capacity.

