Lions rule out five players against Cowboys; Swift and Reynolds questionable

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions ruled out five players for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, including starters DJ Chark and Charles Harris, while listing several others as questionable, most notably running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and defensive lineman John Cominsky.

In addition to Chark (ankle) and Harris (groin), the Lions also ruled out offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf) and defensive backs Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and Bobby Price (knee).

For Swift, who is battling both ankle and shoulder injuries, the window is open for the dynamic dual-threat to return to the lineup after a two-game absence. At the time he was shelved, he had amassed more than 300 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns.

Reynolds is questionable after missing much of the practice week because of a knee injury, but he did return to the field Friday as a limited participant. Banged up the past couple of weeks because of an ankle sprain, he's managed to start all five games, recording 34 receptions for a team-high 335 yards and two scores.

The Lions are also on the verge of getting back Cominsky, who suffered a broken thumb in Week 2. In those first two contests, he had racked up a team-high 10 quarterback pressures, including the game-sealing sack in a victory over the Commanders.

Also questionable for the Lions are linebacker Chris Board (knee) and defensive back Will Harris, who popped up on Friday's practice participation report as limited with a hip injury.

One final note heading into the game against Dallas is quarterback coach Mark Brunell will not work the matchup due to a personal matter. His game-day role will be filled by senior offensive assistant John Morton.

A Michigan native with extensive coaching experience, Morton is in his first year with the Lions, after spending the previous three seasons with the Raiders. A former wide receiver for Western Michigan, he has coached both that position and tight ends in the NFL, as well as previously serving as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets and University of Southern California.

