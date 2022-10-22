Detroit Lions lock up punter Jack Fox with contract extension

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions and Jack Fox agreed to a contract extension on Saturday, locking up the best punter in franchise history for three more seasons.

"Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic," Lions GM Brad Holmes said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have him as a leader on our team for years to come."

Undrafted out of Rice in 2019, Fox initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to landing on Detroit's practice squad at the end of his rookie season. He would go on to win a tight competition with rookie Arryn Siposs the following offseason, leading into a record-breaking campaign where Fox set the franchise marks for gross (49.1 yards) and net punting (44.8 yards) average. He earned Pro Bowl honors and was named a second-team All-Pro following that season.

Fox has continued to be a steady force punting the ball in the two years since and currently ranks eighth in the NFL with a 43.5-yard net average. Since making his debut, Fox leads the NFL in gross punting average and ranks second in net punting average.

In addition to his punting prowess, Fox has proven to be a viable weapon as a passer. The former high school quarterback has successfully executed three fake punts out of four tries the past two seasons.

According to the NFL Network, the three-year pact is worth up to $11.3 million and carries $7.5 million in guarantees. That will make Fox the NFL's highest-paid player at the position.

