Lions activate Jacobs, Paschal and place Chark, Price on injured reserve

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are getting back two players for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but losing two others for at least the next four weeks.

The team announced they are activating cornerback Jerry Jacobs and rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal on Saturday afternoon. To clear space on the 53-man roster, wide receiver DJ Chark and cornerback Bobby Price have been transferred to injured reserve.

Assuming they're active on Sunday, it will mark the season debuts for both Jacobs and Paschal, who have each been out for months with long-term injuries.

Jacobs, who started 12 games for the Lions last season as an undrafted rookie, tore his ACL last December. He's expected to have a role on special teams while competing for playing time on the outside, where Amani Oruwariye was recently benched in favor of Will Harris, who popped up on Friday's injury report with a hip injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

As for Paschal, the second-round pick has been sidelined since OTAs after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia. Along with John Cominsky, who is expected back this week after missing the past three games with a thumb injury, it will be a boost for Detroit's defense line.

With Chark, it marks a continued setback relating to last year's season-ending ankle injury. He had missed the past two games and will now miss at least four more. Earlier this week, he was in a protective boot, a move he said was for comfort and accelerating his recovery.

Chark said another surgery on the ankle was not planned and remained adamant he'll return to play for the Lions this season. After signing a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, the former Pro Bowl receiver has mustered just seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games to start the season.

The loss of Price is an under-the-radar blow for the Lions. The converted safety has logged just 38 defensive snaps, but had seen a team-high 120 reps on special teams.

In addition to those four moves, the Lions also signed receiver and return man Maurice Alexander off the practice squad and are temporarily elevating receiver Brandon Zylstra and kicker Michael Badgley from that unit.

It will mark Badgley's second appearance for the Lions, although he never saw the field against New England two weeks ago after the Lions didn't attempt a field goal or score a touchdown in a shutout loss to the Patriots.

