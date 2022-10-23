Live updates: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Injury designations

ACTIVE: WR Josh Reynolds (knee/ankle), DE Josh Paschal (sports hernia), CB Jerry Jacobs (knee), DL John Cominsky

INACTIVE: RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), OT Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers (healthy scratch), DE Charles Harris (groin), DL Demetrius Taylor, CB Will Harris (hip), S Ifeatu Melifonwu

Pregame

Fresh off a bye week, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track against a Dallas Cowboys team that is getting its starting quarterback back.

Dak Prescott will play for Dallas for the first time since injuring his thumb in week 1. The Lions may get DL John Cominsky back to help it generate some pass rush, and also have activated DE Josh Paschal and CB Jerry Jacobs. The injury news isn't as positive on the offensive front, however, as the Lions once again will be without running back D'Andre Swift.

The Lions will need to a lot to go right to pull off an upset on the road. It would be huge win for it if it can get it done.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Cowboys

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

▶ TV/radio: CBS/97.1

▶ Records: Lions 1-4, Cowboys 4-2

▶ Line: Cowboys by 7