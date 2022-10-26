NFL picks, Week 8
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Dolphins -3 at Lions
Rogers: Lions
Bianchi: Dolphins
Niyo: Lions
Wojo: Lions
Ravens +3 at Buccaneers
Rogers: Ravens
Bianchi: Ravens (best bet)
Niyo: Ravens
Wojo: Buccaneers
Broncos +2.5 at Jaguars
Rogers: Broncos
Bianchi: Jaguars
Niyo: Jaguars
Wojo: Jaguars
Bears +10 at Cowboys
Rogers: Bears (best bet)
Bianchi: Bears
Niyo: Cowboys
Wojo: Bears
Raiders +1.5 at Saints
Rogers: Raiders
Bianchi: Raiders
Niyo: Raiders
Wojo: Saints
Panthers +6.5 at Falcons
Rogers: Panthers
Bianchi: Panthers
Niyo: Falcons
Wojo: Falcons
Steelers +9.5 at Eagles
Rogers: Steelers
Bianchi: Steelers
Niyo: Eagles
Wojo: Eagles
Cardinals +6 at Vikings
Rogers: Cardinals
Bianchi: Vikings
Niyo: Vikings
Wojo: Vikings
Patriots -1.5 at Jets
Rogers: Jets
Bianchi: Jets
Niyo: Jets
Wojo: Patriots
Titans -3.5 at Texans
Rogers: Texans
Bianchi: Titans
Niyo: Titans (best bet)
Wojo: Titans
Giants +2.5 at Seahawks
Rogers: Giants
Bianchi: Seahawks
Niyo: Seahawks
Wojo: Seahawks
Commanders +5.5 at Colts
Rogers: Commanders
Bianchi: Commanders
Niyo: Colts
Wojo: Commanders
49ers +2.5 at Rams
Rogers: 49ers
Bianchi: 49ers
Niyo: Rams
Wojo: 49ers
Packers +8.5 at Bills
Rogers: Packers
Bianchi: Bills
Niyo: Bills
Wojo: Bills (best bet)
Bengals -2.5 at Browns
Rogers: Browns
Bianchi: Bengals
Niyo: Bengals
Wojo: Bengals
Records
Rogers: 8-6 last week, 59-47-2 overall, 5-2 best bets
Bianchi: 13-1 last week, 56-50-2 overall, 3-4 best bets
Niyo: 7-7 last week, 49-57-2 overall, 2-5 best bets
Wojnowski: 8-6 last week, 56-50-2 overall, 4-3 best bets