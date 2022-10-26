NFL picks, Week 8

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Dolphins -3 at Lions

Rogers: Lions

Bianchi: Dolphins

Niyo: Lions

Wojo: Lions

Ravens +3 at Buccaneers

Rogers: Ravens

Bianchi: Ravens (best bet)

Niyo: Ravens

Wojo: Buccaneers

Broncos +2.5 at Jaguars

Rogers: Broncos

Bianchi: Jaguars

Niyo: Jaguars

Wojo: Jaguars

Bears +10 at Cowboys

Rogers: Bears (best bet)

Bianchi: Bears

Niyo: Cowboys

Wojo: Bears

Raiders +1.5 at Saints

Rogers: Raiders

Bianchi: Raiders

Niyo: Raiders

Wojo: Saints

Panthers +6.5 at Falcons

Rogers: Panthers

Bianchi: Panthers

Niyo: Falcons

Wojo: Falcons

Steelers +9.5 at Eagles

Rogers: Steelers

Bianchi: Steelers

Niyo: Eagles

Wojo: Eagles

Cardinals +6 at Vikings

Rogers: Cardinals

Bianchi: Vikings

Niyo: Vikings

Wojo: Vikings

Patriots -1.5 at Jets

Rogers: Jets

Bianchi: Jets

Niyo: Jets

Wojo: Patriots

Titans -3.5 at Texans

Rogers: Texans

Bianchi: Titans

Niyo: Titans (best bet)

Wojo: Titans

Giants +2.5 at Seahawks

Rogers: Giants

Bianchi: Seahawks

Niyo: Seahawks

Wojo: Seahawks

Commanders +5.5 at Colts

Rogers: Commanders

Bianchi: Commanders

Niyo: Colts

Wojo: Commanders

49ers +2.5 at Rams

Rogers: 49ers

Bianchi: 49ers

Niyo: Rams

Wojo: 49ers

Packers +8.5 at Bills

Rogers: Packers

Bianchi: Bills

Niyo: Bills

Wojo: Bills (best bet)

Bengals -2.5 at Browns

Rogers: Browns

Bianchi: Bengals

Niyo: Bengals

Wojo: Bengals

Records

Rogers: 8-6 last week, 59-47-2 overall, 5-2 best bets

Bianchi: 13-1 last week, 56-50-2 overall, 3-4 best bets

Niyo: 7-7 last week, 49-57-2 overall, 2-5 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-6 last week, 56-50-2 overall, 4-3 best bets