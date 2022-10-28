Lions rule out six players, but running back D'Andre Swift set to return

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will be down six players for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, but they are getting back a key offensive cog with the pending return of running back D'Andre Swift.

After practicing without limitations all week, Swift wasn't listed on Friday's injury report and is set to be back in action after missing the past three games. The dual-threat running back had been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Through the first three games, he had racked up 308 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns.

There's less certainty with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been steadily progressing through the concussion protocol after being removed from last week's game. As required, he had been in a no-contact red jersey during Wednesday's and Thursday's practices before shedding it Friday as part of the final stage of clearance. He's officially listed as questionable and should play, barring any concussion symptoms showing up over the weekend.

Guard Jonah Jackson is also questionable with a neck injury. He missed Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant the past two days.

The list of players ruled out is headlined by starters Charles Harris (groin) and DeShon Elliott (finger). Also out are defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf) and cornerbacks Mike Hughes (knee) and Chase Lucas (ankle).

It will be the third straight missed game for Harris, who suffered his injury during practice.

