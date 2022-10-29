Lions sign Badgley off practice squad, temporarily elevate pair of receivers

Allen Park — Following a two-week audition, the Detroit Lions have officially added Michael Badgley to the main roster, signing the veteran kicker off the team's practice squad.

"He knows exactly who he is," Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said earlier this week. "He doesn’t try to be somebody different. He knows what his leg is. He hits the same ball over and over. He’s very consistent. And he’s comfortable with who he is and I think that gives him an advantage. So, he’s been great to be around. I really enjoy the guy."

A five-year veteran who played collegiately for the University of Miami, Badgley spent the first three years of his pro career with the Chargers. After being released ahead of the 2021 season, he split time with the Titans and Colts. And this year, he served as a one-game injury replacement with the Bears prior to signing to the Lions practice squad.

For his career, Badgley has made 81.7% of his 93 field goal attempts with a long of 59 yards. With the Lions, he's attempted just two, making both in last week's loss against Dallas, including one from 53 yards.

In addition to that signing, the Lions are temporarily elevating two wide receivers off the practice squad: Maurice Alexander and Stanley Berryhill.

Alexander has been with the Lions since the preseason, bouncing between the team's active roster and practice squad. Serving as the kickoff returner the past three games, he's averaged 25.8 yards on five attempts.

Berryhill joined the practice squad during Detroit's bye week. An undrafted rookie, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder previously spent time with the Falcons and Cardinals. As a senior at the University of Arizona in 2021, he earned first-team all-conference honors, catching 83 passes and tallying 865 yards from scrimmage, while also serving as the school's primary punt returner.

Alexander and Berryhill provide depth and insurance at receiver with DJ Chark landing on injured reserve last week and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds recently battling through their own injury issues.

Finally, with an open spot on the practice squad, the Lions added recently released defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor to the unit. The undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State was on the roster the first six games, but was active just one, logging 13 defensive snaps in the team's Week 5 loss to New England.

