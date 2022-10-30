Lions' first-half observations: Offense rolling again vs. Dolphins

Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit.

Offense is back in business

The Lions on Sunday have decided to go with the "unstoppable" iteration of their offense, rather than the "hopelessly unproductive" one. They got it going early and often, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives and adding field goals on their final two possessions of the first half.

Detroit's offense got off to a rocking start, snapping a two-game touchdown drought by putting together three plays of 10-plus yards on the opening series and cruising into the end zone on five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Then, after the defense got a turnover in the red zone, the Lions defense twice converted on third down and got a 58-yard reception from T.J. Hockenson before punching it in again on a 7-yard throw to D’Andre Swift.

Swift hasn't been all that active today — he only has two carries and three targets — but they also haven't needed him much, either. Jamaal Williams is having himself a game. Williams scored his seventh and eighth touchdowns of the year and entered the locker room with eight rushing attempts for 41 yards(5.1 average).

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is 18-for-25 for 264 yards and a touchdown and Detroit's offense is 4-for-6 on third down.

Despite some missteps in weeks past, Kalif Raymond has proven this Sunday to be a reliable deep threat in the absence of DJ Chark — he's caught passes of 27 and 43 yards — and Amon-Ra St. Brown has brought back a much-needed presence in the short passing game. He has five receptions for 53 yards.

Rookies showing up

The Lions' rookies on defense today have largely made up the difference on the scoreboard. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has flown around and earned his first career sack in the first quarter, just moments before recovering the first fumble of his career.

Rookie safety Kerby Joseph, meanwhile, forced a fumble near the end zone for a second straight week, which was recovered by Rodriguez to give the Lions a degree of separation early on in the game. If Detroit could start getting contributions from the rookies up front, namely Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Pachal, then it'll be in business. Though the Lions have two sacks so far, Tua Tagovailoa's quick release is mostly proving too much for the Lions' defensive line to counter.

Defense hits and misses — but mostly hits

Elsewhere on the defense, it's been a little bit of a mixed bag. The Lions' battered defensive backfield — starting veteran safety DeShon Elliott (finger) is inactive — simply doesn't have the talent to account for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the same time, and it's hurt them so far in this game.

At the half, Hill has 142 yards receiving on seven receptions and Waddle has 72 on six. Tagovailoa is 17-for-22 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Nickel corner A.J. Parker, specifically, has gotten beat in a few critical moments. Tagovailoa beat him with an under-thrown ball to Hill on third-and-13 in the first quarter, leading to a Dolphins touchdown. Then, on third-and-6 at the Detroit 29, Waddle blew past him at the line of scrimmage to get open for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

On the flip side, Detroit's run defense has been strong today. Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Salvon Ahmed have combined for 26 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The Lions have done well to get themselves out of a few sticky situations, but the Dolphins taking untimely penalties has also helped that cause a little bit. Miami took multiple penalties on Detroit's side of the field before eventually settling for a field goal on its last possession before half.

One last thing: Since we didn't find a necessary to fit in an observation about special teams, how about a shoutout for C.J. Moore? The beloved Lions special teamer, who was re-signed to the roster earlier this week, converted a fake punt for the Lions on fourth-and-three in the final two minutes of the half.

Twitter: @nolanbianchi

nbianchi@detroitnews.com