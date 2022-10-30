Lions announce bronze statue of Barry Sanders will be unveiled at Ford Field in 2023

Detroit — As part of the team's annual homecoming game, the Detroit Lions announced at halftime of Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins that the franchise will unveil an 8-foot bronze statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders in front of Ford Field in 2023.

"Thank you so much to the Detroit Lions and the entire Ford family," Sanders said after the announcement was made by former teammate and special advisor to ownership Chris Spielman. "I'm truly honored and humbled by this. And I got to say, I'm truly blessed to play here in front of these amazing fans and in this great city, where I was drafted in 1989.

"I know the official celebration won't happen until next fall, but I look forward to sharing that special moment with all these fans and my teammates and Lions nation."

Sanders will be the first Lions player to be immortalized with a statue, which will be unveiled in a ceremony prior to the start of the 2023 season.

“It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent,” Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement. “Generations upon generations of fans will learn about Barry and his contributions not only to the Lions, but to the game of football. He is truly in a class of his own, and while we may never see a player quite as electrifying or elusive again, Barry’s legacy will live forever and be tangible right here in Detroit.”

Selected No. 3 overall in the 1989 draft out of Oklahoma State, Sanders played his entire 10-year career with the Lions, amassing 15,269 rushing yards and 109 total touchdowns. At the time of retirement, he ranked second in NFL history in rushing yardage beyond only Walter Payton. Sanders has since been passed by Emmitt Smith and Frank Gore.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers