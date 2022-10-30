Lions let halftime lead slip in loss to high-flying Dolphins

Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense rediscovered its early-season groove, but last week's defensive improvements proved to be little more than a mirage. Despite jumping out to a 14-point lead and holding a 10-point advantage at the half, the Lions were unable to hold on against the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-27 at Ford Field on Sunday.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Lions, who drop to 1-6.

Detroit's offense came out humming, scoring touchdowns on each of the team's first three possessions.

The Lions needed just five plays to find the end zone after taking the opening kickoff. Quarterback Jared Goff connected with Kalif Raymond for a 27-yard gain, setting up a 7-yard scoring run by Jamaal Williams up the gut to get the track meet underway.

And the Lions extended that early advantage to 14 when safety Kerby Joseph forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow rookie Malcolm Rodriguez. With the ball back in the offense's hands, Goff had the Lions returning to the end zone in six snaps, fueled by a 58-yard catch-and-run for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The returning D'Andre Swift, who missed the past three games with ankle and shoulder injuries, put the finishing touches on the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch coming out of the backfield.

BOX SCORE: Dolphins 31, Lions 27

This time the Dolphins (5-3) were able to respond, with speedy receiver tandem Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle setting a tone for the rest of the contest. Hill opened the series with a 24-yard grab before blowing past the coverage of nickel cornerback A.J. Parker for a 36-yarder to convert a fourth-and-three. Waddle put a bow on the possession, running a crosser from the right slot and hauling in a 5-yard touchdown from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But the Lions refused to let the foot off the gas, cashing in on another long pass to open the second quarter. The 43-yard bomb from Goff to Raymond set Williams up for his second touchdown of the afternoon, putting the Lions up, 21-7.

But the Dolphins countered with another score of their own behind the potent playmaking of their receivers. Hill had a 42-yard catch early in the series and Waddle got behind the coverage of Parker for a 29-yard score to slice the lead back to seven.

Things briefly slowed, but not to a crawl, as the two sides traded field goals. Michael Badgely knocked down a 42-yard effort for the Lions and Jason Sanders answered with a 45-yarder with 2:10 remaining in the first half.

It appeared the Lions finally stalled after only gaining seven yards on third-and-10, but a successfully executed fake punt on a direct snap to safety C.J. Moore extended the end-of-half drive. Following that conversion, Goff completed five consecutive passes — including one to himself after a ball was batted at the line of scrimmage — pushing the offense into the red zone.

With time for just one shot into the end zone, Josh Reynolds dropped a bullet from Goff, leaving the Lions to settle for a 26-yard Badgley kick. That sent Detroit into the locker room with a 10-point lead.

By the half, the two teams had combined for 517 passing yards, and the Lions couldn't find an adjustment to slow down Miami during the break. The Dolphins marched 75 yards on nine plays to open the third quarter, with three gains of 13 or more setting up a 1-yard touchdown plunge off a direct snap to fullback Alec Ingold.

A trio of penalties on back-to-back-to-back snaps against Detroit's offensive tackles led to the first punt of the game for either side, opening the door for the Dolphins to take their first lead.

An 18-yard scramble by Tagovailoa on a third down near midfield extended the drive, leading to the quarterback hitting Gesicki for an 11-yard touchdown. That put Miami up, 31-27, following the PAT.

The Lions, on the other hand, remained cooled off. After gaining a quick first down, a false start penalty and sack quickly derailed the possession, leading to another punt early in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins looked primed to put the game out of reach, quickly driving across midfield, but the Lions defense finally managed to force a punt when Tagovailoa's third-down pass for Waddle sailed well wide of its target.

With new life, the offense settled back into a groove behind Williams, who carried the ball twice for 16 yards and also hauled in a first-down reception. Amon-Ra St. Brown also chipped in two catches, with the second netting a fresh set of downs across midfield, but the typically reliable receiver put one on the ground two plays later.

Facing fourth-and-one from the Dolphins' 36 and 2:59 remaining, the Lions opted to go for it. Instead of trying a run or throwing short, Goff looked deep to Josh Reynolds, but the errant pass landed wide of the receiver, who was unable to adjust after spinning back to the ball.

Appropriately, the Dolphins were able to run out the clock with a third-down converting pass to Hill. Hill finished with 12 catches for 188 yards, as Tagovailoa was 29-of 36 for 382 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Waddle (eight catches, 106 yards).

Gof was 27-for-37 for 321 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions will host the Packers at home next Sunday.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers