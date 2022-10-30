Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown clears protocol, active against Dolphins

Detroit — The Detroit Lions offense is getting another key piece back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown clearing concussion protocol and active for the matchup.

The record-setting receiver has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, missing one game and being limited in another with a high ankle sprain. Returning after the bye, St. Brown was forced to exit early in the first quarter last Sunday against Dallas after suffering a hit to the head that caused ataxia, a brief loss of coordination and muscle control.

Due to recent changes in the league's protocol, presenting ataxia requires a player to immediately be ruled out of a game. Additionally, St. Brown had to go through the stages of return to play prior to being cleared this week, even though he was never officially diagnosed with a concussion.

The team's leading pass-catcher a year ago, St. Brown's stats are down this year due to the injuries, but he still has a team-high 28 catches and his 275 receiving yards are third on the roster.

With St. Brown good to go, Detroit's inactives against Miami were largely expected. The team had ruled out six players due to injury on Friday: Defensive end Charles Harris (groin), safety DeShon Elliott (finger), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and cornerbacks Mike Hughes (knee) and Chase Lucas (ankle).

The seventh and final inactive is veteran defensive tackle and captain Michael Brockers, who is a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game as the team leans more heavily on its young talent up front.

"Just from where we’re at right now, we felt like once we got (John) Cominsky and (Josh) Paschal back with where it is, that was the right lineup for us," Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. "But just like last week, when we talked and communicated it with him, he’s like, ‘Look, I’m all in. ... In the meantime, I’m going to continue to help these young guys get better.' He’s a pro's pro, man.”

