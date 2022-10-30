Live updates: Lions vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field riding a four-game losing streak as they take on the Miami Dolphins.

The offense is looking to score a touchdown for the first time since Week 4 against Seattle. The defense is looking to build upon an improved performance a week ago against Dallas.

How badly does this team need a win? People are already calling for the heads of both head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. The only way to stop those cries is to win games.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Dolphins at Lions

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: CBS/97.1 FM

▶ Records: Miami 4-3, Detroit 1-5

▶ Line: Dolphins by 3