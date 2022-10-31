Lions' Dan Campbell stays mum on team's trade-deadline approach

Allen Park — The NFL's trade deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. and it's unclear what moves, if any, the Detroit Lions are considering.

The team is in obvious need of talent, but sitting with a 1-6 record through seven games, you can easily make a stronger case they'd be better off selling talent at the deadline and accumulating additional draft picks to fuel the franchise's rebuild.

Asked if the team agrees with that logic and is shopping some of its talent, coach Dan Campbell declined to comment on Monday, deferring to general manager Brad Holmes.

"That's not really something I feel like I need to answer," Campbell said. "That's not really my place, at this point. My (job) is to make the most of what we've got here, which is plenty to compete with, I believe.

"I know Brad is looking into anything and everything, on both sides," Campbell said. "That's what he does. I know we've got a little time here and we'll see if something happens."

Holmes made three non-draft-day trades last season, but none at the deadline. He made a pair of swaps with his former team, exchanging quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, with a trio of draft picks also coming the Lions' way in the deal. Holmes also sent draft picks to the Rams and Broncos in exchange for defensive tackle Michael Brockers and wide receiver Trinity Benson.

The previous front-office regime made multiple moves near the deadline. In 2020, the team added edge rusher Everson Griffen, two years after acquiring defensive tackle Snacks Harrison from the New York Giants. The Lions also shipped out starting wide receiver Golden Tate and safety Quandre Diggs in back-to-back years.

The current roster has multiple pieces that could command attention on the trade block. There are players on expiring contracts, such as cornerback Amani Oruwariye and running back Jamaal Williams, as well as younger players nearing extensions, such as tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift.

If the Lions do receive a compelling offer for any player on the roster, Campbell said he and Holmes will weigh it together.

"He and my relationship is as good as ever," Campbell said. "We communicate on a daily basis, multiple times a day, on everything. Man, if he's got something, and he presents it to me, he tells me what he's thinking and asks what I think. There again, I would say what he does a really good job of is he looks at it through my eyes and I look at it through his eyes.

"I would say, at the end of the day, we take each other's opinion, and whether we make a move or don't make a move, we're both lockstep with each other."

