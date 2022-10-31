Lions dismiss defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant as defensive woes persist

Allen Park — A day after the Detroit Lions surrendered more than 30 points for the third time this season, the team has fired defensive backs coach and defensive passing-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

A Flint native who played safety at the University of Wisconsin, Pleasant joined the Lions staff in 2021 after four years with the Los Angeles Rams. He also had previous coaching stops with Washington, Cleveland and the University of Michigan.

Charged with developing one of the team's youngest position groups, Pleasant had immediate success with undrafted rookies Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker, while also getting the best performance of Amani Oruwariye's career in 2021, when the veteran cornerback finished third in the NFL with six interceptions.

Pleasant's coaching success in 2021 was enough to earn him defensive coordinator interviews in both New Orleans and Minnesota. Additionally, he was provided the opportunity to serve as coordinator when the Lions' staff coached the Senior Bowl in February.

"I’ve always said that AP is one of if not the best DB coaches that I’ve been around," general manager Brad Holmes said last year. "It’s extremely impressive in the way that he teaches it in a very digestible manner that allows players to learn quickly and play fast. The energy that he brings to that group, it correlates and it resonates with the players. He just relates to players on the field and in the classroom."

The team's youth movement in the back end continued in 2022 with the addition of safety Kerby Joseph in the draft. Despite promising early returns from the third-round pick — as well as the bounce-back performance of former first-round pick Jeff Okudah, coming off last year's Achilles tear — the team clearly felt Pleasant wasn't effective enough in his role. A season-ending injury to safety and captain Tracy Walker, as well as the unexpected regression of Oruwariye certainly didn't help the case.

Following Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, coach Dan Campbell was critical of the secondary's failure to execute the game plan, which required playing more physically at the line of scrimmage against receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Instead, the tandem was able to catch 20 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

With Pleasant out, it's presumed safeties coach Brian Duker will play a larger role working with the entire secondary. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played 15 seasons as a cornerback and has experience coaching the position, is also likely to be more hands-on with the group for the remainder of the season.

Pleasant is the third assistant coach the Lions have parted with during Campbell's tenure. In the offseason, the team moved on from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after one season, following a midseason demotion from play-calling duties. Linebackers coach Mark DeLeone was let go a few months later.

Interestingly, all three were part of a small number of assistants who didn't have a background with Campbell prior to joining the Lions.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers