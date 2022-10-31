Still dealing with soreness, Lions' Swift hoping to see role steadily grow

Allen Park — After missing three games because of ankle and shoulder injuries, Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned to action Sunday against the Dolphins, but in a muted capacity.

Swift actually led Detroit's backfield with 33 snaps, compared to 22 for Jamaal Williams and five for Craig Reynolds, but logged fewer touches than Williams in that playing time (13 to 10).

“Yeah, we were just trying to see where Swift was at," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "Certainly, he’s not 100%, but we got a few plays out of him."

Swift confirmed the informal diagnosis on Monday, saying he's still dealing with both the ankle and shoulder issues, despite nearly a month between games. Still, he's hoping to see his role steadily grow now that he's been medically cleared for action.

"Yeah, (I was) a little bit (limited), because I'm still dealing with both of them (injuries)," Swift said. "It just felt good to get back out there with the guys and be able to run around and help, any way possible. ... Definitely going forward, the plan is to progress and just keep better each day. As I get better each day, the role will get bigger."

Swift was used far more in pass situations than as a runner against the Dolphins. Of those 33 reps, he ran a route on 24 of the snaps and stayed in to pass protect on three others. He ended up catching five passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. He also received five carries, but mustered just 6 yards, with 7 coming on one run.

"All I can do is come in here every day and attack the rehab and just get better each day," Swift said. 'I'm not 100%, no, but I'm out there with my team and that's what matters."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers