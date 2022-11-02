NFL picks, Week 9

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Packers -3 at Lions

Rogers: Lions

Bianchi: Lions

Niyo: Lions

Wojo: Packers

Eagles -13 at Texans

Rogers: Texans

Bianchi: Eagles (best bet)

Niyo: Eagles (best bet)

Wojo: Texans

Panthers +8.5 at Bengals

Rogers: Panthers

Bianchi: Panthers

Niyo: Bengals

Wojo: Bengals

Chargers -3 at Falcons

Rogers: Falcons

Bianchi: Falcons

Niyo: Falcons

Wojo: Chargers

Raiders -1.5 at Jaguars

Rogers: Jaguars

Bianchi: Jaguars

Niyo: Jaguars

Wojo: Jaguars

Dolphins -4.5 at Bears

Rogers: Bears

Bianchi: Dolphins

Niyo: Dolphins

Wojo: Bears

Colts +5.5 at Patriots

Rogers: Colts

Bianchi: Colts

Niyo: Patriots

Wojo: Patriots

Vikings -3.5 at Commanders

Rogers: Commanders

Bianchi: Commanders

Niyo: Vikings

Wojo: Vikings

Bills -13.5 at Jets

Rogers: Jets (best bet)

Bianchi: Bills

Niyo: Bills

Wojo: Bills

Seahawks +2.5 at Cardinals

Rogers: Seahawks

Bianchi: Seahawks

Niyo: Cardinals

Wojo: Seahawks

Rams +3 at Buccaneers

Rogers: Rams

Bianchi: Buccaneers

Niyo: Buccaneers

Wojo: Buccaneers

Titans +12.5 at Chiefs

Rogers: Titans

Bianchi: Titans

Niyo: Chiefs

Wojo: Titans

Ravens -3 at Saints

Rogers: Saints

Bianchi: Ravens

Niyo: Saints

Wojo: Ravens (best bet)

Records

Rogers: 6-9 last week, 65-56-2 overall, 5-3 best bets

Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 65-56-2 overall, 4-4 best bets

Niyo: 7-8 last week, 56-65-2 overall, 3-5 best bets

Wojnowski: 9-6 last week, 65-56-2 overall, 5-3 best bets