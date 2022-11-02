NFL picks, Week 9
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Packers -3 at Lions
Rogers: Lions
Bianchi: Lions
Niyo: Lions
Wojo: Packers
Eagles -13 at Texans
Rogers: Texans
Bianchi: Eagles (best bet)
Niyo: Eagles (best bet)
Wojo: Texans
Panthers +8.5 at Bengals
Rogers: Panthers
Bianchi: Panthers
Niyo: Bengals
Wojo: Bengals
Chargers -3 at Falcons
Rogers: Falcons
Bianchi: Falcons
Niyo: Falcons
Wojo: Chargers
Raiders -1.5 at Jaguars
Rogers: Jaguars
Bianchi: Jaguars
Niyo: Jaguars
Wojo: Jaguars
Dolphins -4.5 at Bears
Rogers: Bears
Bianchi: Dolphins
Niyo: Dolphins
Wojo: Bears
Colts +5.5 at Patriots
Rogers: Colts
Bianchi: Colts
Niyo: Patriots
Wojo: Patriots
Vikings -3.5 at Commanders
Rogers: Commanders
Bianchi: Commanders
Niyo: Vikings
Wojo: Vikings
Bills -13.5 at Jets
Rogers: Jets (best bet)
Bianchi: Bills
Niyo: Bills
Wojo: Bills
Seahawks +2.5 at Cardinals
Rogers: Seahawks
Bianchi: Seahawks
Niyo: Cardinals
Wojo: Seahawks
Rams +3 at Buccaneers
Rogers: Rams
Bianchi: Buccaneers
Niyo: Buccaneers
Wojo: Buccaneers
Titans +12.5 at Chiefs
Rogers: Titans
Bianchi: Titans
Niyo: Chiefs
Wojo: Titans
Ravens -3 at Saints
Rogers: Saints
Bianchi: Ravens
Niyo: Saints
Wojo: Ravens (best bet)
Records
Rogers: 6-9 last week, 65-56-2 overall, 5-3 best bets
Bianchi: 9-6 last week, 65-56-2 overall, 4-4 best bets
Niyo: 7-8 last week, 56-65-2 overall, 3-5 best bets
Wojnowski: 9-6 last week, 65-56-2 overall, 5-3 best bets