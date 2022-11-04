Lions list Josh Reynolds as doubtful against Packers; four other starters questionable

Allen Park — After suffering a back injury in practice this week, the Detroit Lions have listed wide receiver Josh Reynolds as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Reynolds has been battling nagging injuries the past month, playing through both knee and ankle concerns prior to hurting his back during Wednesday's practice. Through seven games, his 26 receptions and 357 receiving yards were second on the team. Only recently traded tight end T.J. Hockenson has been more productive in the passing game for the Lions this season.

In addition to Reynolds, the Lions ruled out cornerbacks Chase Lucas (ankle) and AJ Parker (hip), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf). Meanwhile, offensive tackle Taylor Decker (groin), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and Brock Wright (concussion) are all questionable.

Harris is progressing toward making his return to the lineup after missing the past three games. Swift and Wright are also expecting to play against the Packers, as long as the latter doesn't suffer a setback this weekend while navigating his way through the league's return-to-play protocol.

Decker, who popped up on Thursday's injury report, is a bigger question mark, but coach Dan Campbell was optimistic after the starting left tackle participated in a walkthrough Friday morning before participating in a limited capacity during the team's afternoon practice.

If Decker couldn't go, the Lions would likely move Penei Sewell to left tackle and start Dan Skipper on the right side.

