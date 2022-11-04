Lions still wary despite Packers', Aaron Rodgers' struggles

Allen Park — In and around Detroit, people have come to expect disappointment when it comes to the local NFL team. With the Green Bay Packers, falling short of expectations is a bit more unusual.

Since the NFL re-aligned its divisions 20 years ago, the Packers have ruled the NFC North. They've won 12 division crowns during that stretch and qualified for the postseason 15 times. It's era-bucking consistency enjoyed by only a few franchises, in an league that does everything it can to encourage parity.

But after winning 13 games each of the past three campaigns, the Packers are unquestionably struggling, losing four straight, including games against the Jets, Giants and Commanders that almost everyone probably circled as wins before the season began.

And quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning MVP, hasn't been himself. His numbers aren't necessarily bad, but compared against himself, it's undeniably a down year. His four interceptions are as many as he threw all last season, his passer rating is the worst its been since 2015 and he's never had a QBR this low during his 15-year run at starter.

Still, good luck finding anyone associated with the Lions ready to cast any doubt on the 38-year-old Rodgers' abilities.

"I think what, he won MVP last year, correct?" rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchison said. "He’s still got it all. And I think he’s still all there. I know that media’s talking, a lot of people are talking about him, but man, (he’s a) talented guy. So, we’re prepared and getting ready to just play your game against him."

If you're looking for the obvious difference between Green Bay this year and last, it's the absence of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. After requesting a trade this offseason, he was shipped to the Raiders, a move that brought back a first- and a second-round pick in the most recent draft.

But the Packers have done a poor job filling the void. They still have a couple of veterans from previous years, with Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, and they finally added some pieces in the draft with Christian Watson in the second round and Romeo Dobbs in the fourth, but the corps aren't anywhere near as imposing as they've been in years past, when it was Adams, Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings leading the charge.

And if you're looking for a number that most reflects Rodgers' struggles adjusting to his younger, less-talented group, it's the average depth of his passes. For a quarterback who has routinely been near the top of the league in that category, he ranks 24th this season. Even worse, the average length of his completed passes checks in 34th among 35 qualifying quarterbacks.

That also speaks to the decline in effectiveness of one of Packers' greatest assets under Rodgers, the ability to generate big gains after a play breaks down. His mobility, on top of his chemistry with his pass catchers, has also made him a threat when scrambling. But it's clear that chemistry hasn't been the same following Adams' departure.

Still, keeping Rodgers contained to the pocket remains one of the top priorities of Detroit's defense this Sunday.

“That’s where he’s always been dangerous," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "I think some of it is he’s having to get the ball out a little bit sooner, even before he’s able to scramble on some things, and that makes it a little more difficult to hold on to the ball and move, but I know they’re getting some guys back, and that’s something that he’s always been great at.

"...We have to be disciplined in our rush, pocket integrity, rush integrity," Campbell said. "We have to push the pocket. You can’t get greedy and start thinking inside that you’re going to get one. Just do your job, push the pocket. Outside, we cannot rush by him. We have to close it in on him and make him make more of a more difficult throw. So, it’s easy to say it’s hard to do, but we’ve just got to stay disciplined to it."

Just about everything has been difficult for Detroit's defense to accomplish with any consistency this season. The team continues to rank last in points and yards allowed, while also allowing one of the worst all-time passer ratings against. So based on history, it's far easier to believe Rodgers will get on track before the Lions do.

"That’s what they’ve known, and so they’ve got plenty of guys over there that are capable of making plays," Campbell said. "They have some good players in there, and look, they’ve got a lot of pride. They want to get out of the mess no different than we do."

