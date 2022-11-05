Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill off practice squad, temporarily elevate Zylstra brothers

The Lions added a trio of pass catchers to the mix ahead of Sunday's game against Green Bay, signing wide receiver Stanley Berryhill off the practice squad and temporarily elevating brothers Shane and Brandon Zylstra from that unit.

The Lions need the added depth at receiver and tight end due to injuries and the recent trade of T.J. Hockenson. In addition to that deal, wide receiver Josh Reynolds is doubtful with a back injury and tight end Brock Wright is questionable with a concussion, although the latter is expected to be cleared ahead of Sunday's game.

Berryhill is an undrafted rookie out of Arizona. Debuting last week, he was limited to special teams action. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder previously spent time with the Falcons and Cardinals. As a senior at Arizona in 2021, he earned first-team all-conference honors, catching 83 passes and tallying 865 yards from scrimmage, while also serving as the team's primary punt returner.

Brandon Zylstra also debuted for the Lions last week, similarly playing exclusively on special teams. Shane, on the other hand, has been with the team since last year, appearing in seven games since 2021 and catching three passes for 34 yards in limited snaps.

