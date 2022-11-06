Lions' Josh Reynolds inactive; Charles Harris returns after three-game absence

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without one of the team's top pass-catching options against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, ruling out injured wide receiver Josh Reynolds for the contest.

The move was somewhat anticipated given Reynolds had been listed as doubtful coming into the day after suffering a back injury during Wednesday's practice.

In addition to Reynolds, the team made defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant, cornerbacks Chase Lucas and AJ Parker, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and offensive tackle Matt Nelson inactive. Lucas (ankle), Parker (hip), Melifonwu (ankle) and Nelson (calf) had all been previous ruled out with injury, while Brockers and Bryant are healthy scratches.

It's the third consecutive week Brockers, a team captain, has been inactive. It's the second time Bryant has been scratched from the lineup, with the last occurrence happening in Week 2.

The decision with Bryant follows the return of Charles Harris to the lineup after a three-game absence. The team's sack leader from last season suffered a groin injury in practice, sidelining him the past month. He had been listed as questionable for the game against the Packers.

With Reynolds ailing, the Lions added reinforcements off the practice squad Saturday afternoon, signing Stanley Berryhill to the active roster and temporarily elevated Brandon Zylstra for the second consecutive week.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers