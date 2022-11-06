Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

After yet another disappointing loss and a trade of one of its best offensive weapons, the Lions get set for their first divisional matchup since week 3 as they take on the Packers.

The Packers aren't the juggernaut they've been in years past — at least not so far this season. They currently sit at 3-5 and are riding a four-game losing streak. But we've seen this time and time again with them—they start out slow, but catch fire down the stretch to make the playoffs. Does Run the Table ring a bell? How about R-E-L-A-X?

Even so, some people are predicting an upset in this one. They see how bad Green Bay has played and think the Lions have a shot. I have my doubts, and I'm sure many others do as well. But that's why they play the games.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions vs. Packers

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: Fox/97.1 FM

▶ Records: Green Bay (3-5), Detroit (1-6)

▶ Line: Packers by 3½

▶ Series: Packers lead 105-73-7 (Last meeting: Lions 37-30, Jan. 9, 2022)

▶ Outlook: The Packers have lost four games in a row with their loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.