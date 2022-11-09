Lions bring back Trinity Benson, signing receiver off Broncos practice squad

Allen Park — With the team's receiving corps still dealing with multiple injuries, including a back issue that sidelined Josh Reynolds last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar name to restock the depth chart. On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of Trinity Benson off the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Benson spent the 2021 season in Detroit after being traded to the Lions from the Broncos following training camp. Despite opportunities to contribute, he struggled getting acclimated with his new surroundings, appearing in eight games and catching just 10 passes for 103 yards.

He returned this offseason with a renewed focus and clarity on what he needed to do to earn a bigger role, but after catching 6-of-14 targets in the team's three preseason games, and getting hurt in the finale, he was released with an injury settlement.

Benson re-joined the Broncos practice squad, where he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons, in early October. He has yet to appear in a game this season. In Detroit, he fills the open roster spot created after the team released receiver Stanley Berryhill on Monday.

