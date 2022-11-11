Lions rule out WR Reynolds, list two starting defenders as questionable

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury report shrunk significantly this week, but the team will still be without one key player after ruling out wide receiver Josh Reynolds. He's continuing to deal with a lingering back injury.

Reynolds has been one of Detroit's more productive pass catchers this season, hauling in 26 balls for 357 yards and two scores, all while playing through ankle and knee injuries earlier in the year. But a back injury suffered during practice last week has proved to be too much to overcome, shelving him both last week and this Sunday against Chicago.

In addition to Reynolds, the Lions listed offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf) as doubtful and four others, including two starters on defense, questionable. That group consists of safety Kerby Joseph (concussion), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle).

Joseph is on track to play, barring any setbacks following Friday's practice. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was limited throughout the week of practice after hyperextending his elbow last Sunday against Green Bay.

Running back D'Andre Swift, who has been limited for weeks with elbow and ankle injuries, was off the final injury report after practicing fully on Friday. It remains unclear what kind of role he'll have Sunday against the Bears after playing just 10 snaps in last week's win over the Packers.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers