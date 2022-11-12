Lions activate Cabinda, temporarily elevate former first-rounder Davis for Bears game

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced a number of transactions Saturday afternoon, including the activation of fullback Jason Cabinda off the physically unable to perform list.

Cabinda had missed the first eight games this season after a botched surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle nicked an artery, significantly delaying what should have been a quick recovery. In addition to his fullback duties, he's been on of Detroit's top special teams performers the past two seasons.

Beyond Cabinda's activation, the Lions also signed tight end Shane Zylstra to the active roster off the practice squad and are temporarily elevating wide receiver Stanley Berryhill and linebacker Jarrad Davis off that unit.

Zylstra served as a temporarily elevation last week, helping fill the void created after the team traded T.J. Hockenson. Logging 16 snaps in the victory over Green Bay, Zylstra caught one pass, a 1-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half. It was the first touchdown of his career.

For Davis, it will mark the season debut for Detroit's 2017 first-round pick. After spending his first four seasons with the Lions, logging 45 starts with the franchise, he signed with the New York Jets as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season. Davis returned to Detroit this offseason, but failed to make the team's 53-man roster out of training camp. After being cut, he was quickly re-added to the practice squad, where he's spent all season.

Davis' elevation suggests rookie Malcolm Rodriguez is unlikely to play Sunday. He suffered an elbow injury against Green Bay, which limited him in practice all week. He had been listed as questionable.

