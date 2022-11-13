Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez among inactives against Bears

Chicago — The Detroit Lions will be down two starters against the Chicago Bears, scratching injured linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez from the lineup. He joins wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who already had been ruled out on Friday with a back injury.

Rodriguez was listed as questionable coming into Sunday with the elbow injury that knocked him from last week's game against Green Bay. The rookie linebacker practiced all week, in a limited capacity, but his status was clearly in doubt after the team opted to temporarily elevate Jarrad Davis off the practice squad Saturday afternoon.

Rodriguez, a sixth-round draft pick, has been a find for the Lions. Earning a starting job out of training camp, he's racked up 54 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble through the first eight games.

In addition to Rodriguez and Reynolds, the Lions also made defensive tackle Michael Brockers, defensive end Austin Bryant, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and offensive tackle Matt Nelson inactive. Brockers and Bryant are healthy scratches, while Lucas (ankle), Melifonwu (ankle) and Nelson (calf) are still battling injuries that have sidelined each of them multiple weeks.

On the plus side for the Lions, safety Kerby Joseph is active after clearing concussion protocol. The reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week has forced four turnovers the past three weeks, intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice in last week's victory over Green Bay.

