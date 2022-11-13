Live updates: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

After finally picking up a win against a Packers team in freefall, the Lions will look to pick up its first road win under Dan Campbell against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions' defense looked much improved last week, though that game could say much more about how bad the Packers' offense has become. It's in for a real test this week against a revived Bears offense led by quarterback Justin Fields, who appears to finally be coming into his own.

If the Lions want to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2020, it'll have to do something it's struggled to do for a while now: stop a mobile QB.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Bears

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

▶ TV/radio: Fox/97.1 FM

▶ Records: Bears (3-6), Lions (2-6)

▶ Line: Bears by 3