Report: Green Bay Packers hire ex-Detroit Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly drawn from within the division to bolster their coaching staff as the team looks to pull its way out of an early season tailspin.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Monday morning reported that Green Bay has hired former Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive pass-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who was fired from his post following the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Week 8.

Pleasant, a Flint native, previously spent time on staffs with third-year Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, another Michigan native, during previous stops with Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.

It's unclear what the official title will be for Pleasant, although according to the report, it sounds like nearly a decade spent on the defensive side of the ball will now be put to a different use. According to Demovsky, "Pleasant is working with LaFleur and the (offense) to give them a (perspective) on the other side of the ball."

Pleasant graduated from Flint Northern Hill-McCloy before going on to play his college ball at Wisconsin. He started his career as a defensive backs coach with Grand Blanc High School in 2010.

He then moved on to spend two years as an assistant with Michigan before getting his shot in the NFL as a coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns. From there, he made pit stops in Washington (2013-16), Los Angeles (2017-20) and Detroit (2021-22).

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said regarding the dismissal of Pleasant, "It's been a tough week for me personally, the defensive staff, this organization, for this team in general. Not only because of the way that we played, but also we lost a damn good coach. A good friend of mine who I brought on to do a job and that's unfortunate. It's unfortunate."

