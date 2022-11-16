Lions not concerned about health of center Frank Ragnow: 'He's telling me he's going'

Allen Park — It’s still not time to push the panic button on the injury status of former All-Pro Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow.

That’s at least according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Wednesday again poked fun at the concern of Ragnow leaving Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears in a walking boot.

“He was just out there, but the boot now is on the other foot, so it’s good news,” Campbell said, two days after saying that he didn’t even know Ragnow left Chicago in a walking boot.

“We’ll see where he goes. He’s not gonna practice today, but I know he feels a little bit better.”

This exchange is similar to one almost two months ago. Back on Sept. 18, before Ragnow missed his only game this season (vs. Washington), Campbell confirmed Ragnow’s lingering injury is on the same foot as the one that ended his 2021 season just four games in, but said the team was “not concerned.”

To Ragnow’s credit, his play on the field has shown there’s no reason to be concerned, as long as he’s able to go. He’s still graded as Pro Football Focus’ No. 4 center, which would seem to indicate that his health — or lack thereof — isn’t interfering with the success he’s having.

“He’s been dealing with it. It’s a reoccurring thing and he’s tough. I mean, until one of his guys rats (him) out, normally I don’t hear from it,” offensive line coach Hank Fraley said. “It affects him, but he doesn’t try to show it, and I think he’s playing well with the — call it one leg, you know, his foot — and he just toughs it out.

“We’ll see this week, but he’s telling me he’s going. We’ll see, though. We’ll see hopefully by the end of the week.”

Ragnow, 26, was a first-round pick by Detroit in 2018. In May 2021, he signed a four-year, $54 million deal with $42 million guaranteed that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center and will keep him under contract through 2026. He missed 13 games a season ago with a toe injury but started 14 or more games in each of his first three NFL seasons.

