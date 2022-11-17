Lions notes: Hutchinson's durability, tabs on Thibodeaux and Suh's new home

Allen Park — One of the more underrated aspects of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's skill set is his durability and stamina. Through nine games, only four defensive linemen across the NFL are playing a higher percentage of their team's defensive snaps.

Hutchinson barely leaves the field for the Lions. He's already played 579 reps, which account for more than 86% of the team's defensive snaps. That largely mirrors what he did for the University of Michigan last season, when just 10 defensive lineman logged more than the 794 snaps he played for the Wolverines in 2021.

Hutchinson's secret to his endurance is taking a professional approach to his body well before most professional athletes learn to prioritize proactive physical maintenance.

"I think I just do things differently than most guys my age," Hutchinson said. "Usually, dudes' bodies break down when they're around their fifth year (in the league) and they make changes, but I'm doing all this as a preventative measure, so I never have to deal with my body breaking down. I don't really plan on that ever happening."

That strategy is hardly surprising, given that Hutchinson played at a program that not only produces plenty of pro talent, but has a staff with plenty of experience coaching at the highest level of the sport. That said, Hutchinson points to his mother, Melissa, as the catalyst for being proactive with his body.

"My mom has always been more interested in taking a more holistic approach," Hutchinson explained. "Instead of taking a pill and putting a Band-Aid on, it's been more about one, preventing issues, and two, solving issues with an end to never have a problem a second time."

A look at option B

Prior to selecting Hutchinson in the draft, the Lions strongly considered other options, including Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. He ended up going three spots later to the New York Giants. This Sunday, the Lions will get a closer look when the two teams play head-to-head.

"I see a dynamic young player that’s getting better every week," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "You see the traits and twitch as a pass rusher right now, where he’s going to be a handful as he continues to get reps and experience. And really, I mean he’s a freak athletically, so we’ve got to be aware of where he’s at. ...They have a lot of really good players on their defensive line that help create one-on-one situations for him right now, and he’s reaping some benefit that way."

Thibodeaux missed the first couple of games of the season after suffering a sprained knee (MCL) during the preseason. In seven appearances since returning to action, he's recorded 18 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Thrilled to be back

After a 13-month rehab for a torn Achilles, Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara has been reveling in returning to practice this week.

"Yeah, I feel like I was finally allowed to go back out on recess," Okwara said. "I had been locked inside, so it felt really good to just go out there and run outside, especially in the snow today, it's been a blessing."

After starting his practice window on Wednesday, the Lions have three weeks before they have to add Okwara to the active roster. He's understandably taking it slowly these first couple of days, but he fully plans on playing in games later this season. He's not sure what his role will look like, but he's certain of one thing.

"(They'll get) everything I've got is all I can promise," Okwara said. "I'm just really excited to be out there with the guys and, I don't know, just enjoy being out there practicing. That's my happy place."

Okwara appeared in just four games before suffering the injury last year. In 2020, he paced the Lions with a career-high 10.0 sacks.

Familiar face, new place

Former Lions defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh finally found a new home on Thursday, agreeing to a one-year deal with the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

The former No. 2 pick will be playing in his 13th season, with stints in Detroit, Miami, Los Angles, and most recently, Tampa Bay. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021.

For his career, he's been remarkably durable, not missing a game since 2011. Starting 191 contests, he's racked up 590 tackles, 70.5 sacks and 212 quarterback hits.

Reynolds returns to practice

The Lions got wide receiver Josh Reynolds back at practice on Thursday. He's missed the past two games after his back locked up during practice.

"It’s my first time having to sit out of a game because of the injury," Reynolds said. "So, it took a little toll on me, but I just gotta keep high spirits and continue to get back at it."

Reynolds said he still isn't sure if he'll be able to play this week against the Giants, but expected to have a better idea Friday, when he sees how his body responded to practicing. In six games, he's caught 26 passes for 357 yards and two scores.

The only Lions players who missed Thursday's practice were Frank Ragnow (foot), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and receiver Trinity Benson (knee). Additionally, Deshon Elliott (concussion) and Charles Harris (groin) were limited.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers