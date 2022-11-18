How to get tickets for Sunday's Bills-Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit

Move fast. The chance to see Josh Allen play at a discounted rate is now live.

Tickets are available via TicketMaster for the Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns matchup at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, starting at just $10. It was announced Thursday that the game would be relocated to Detroit because of an impending snowstorm in Western New York that threatened up to four feet of snow.

Tickets range from $10-30, before fees, and can be accessed using the presale code "GOBILLS" in the Bills app. Kickoff for the game against Cleveland (3-6), originally scheduled at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, will be at 1 p.m. The game will is set to air on CBS.

With the ticket comes a unique chance to see Allen, the do-it-all quarterback who finished second in MVP voting last season, and the Bills (6-3), one of the NFL's best teams, at a far-lower price than usual. Standing-Room-Only tickets for Detroit's game against the Bills on Thanksgiving start at $99 on TicketMaster. The cheapest ticket via StubHub (the secondary market) is $150.

Presale tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday. Starting at 5 p.m., tickets will also go on sale through the Bills' app. All remaining tickets will become available to the general public on Saturday, although it's not clear whether the price point will fluctuate.

Sunday will mark Ford Field's third time as an emergency venue. It'll also mark the Bills' second time using Ford Field as an emergency venue; Buffalo defeated the New York Jets, 38-3, in 2014. Tickets for that game were free of charge, with Bills and Lions season ticket-holders getting first priority. The general public was given the opportunity to get tickets a day later.

The Minnesota Vikings also were forced to play the New York Giants at Ford Field in 2010 after the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome’s roof collapsed.