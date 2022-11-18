Lions rule out two defensive linemen, set to get starting WR back against Giants

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have ruled out two defensive linemen for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Rookie Josh Paschal proved unable to practice this week after suffering a knee injury last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The second-round pick had been handling a heavy workload since debuting last month, averaging nearly 60 defensive snaps his first three games back from an offseason hernia surgery.

Paschal will be sidelined, along with Charles Harris, who suffered a setback during practice this week with the groin injury that had recently shelved for three games. The team's sack leader from a year ago had only seen the field for 10 and 14 defensive snaps the past two weeks. For the season, he's had a tough time replicating last year's breakout performance, recording 14 tackles and a single sack in six appearances.

Additionally, the Lions listed four players as questionable: Center Frank Ragnow (foot), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion) and linebacker (Malcolm Rodriguez). Reynolds is the biggest question mark after not practicing on Friday, a day after returning to the field in a limited capacity.

Even if Reynolds doesn't get the green light, the Lions are expecting to get receiver DJ Chark back this Sunday. The veteran returned to practice this week after missing the past six games with an ankle injury related to a surgically repaired fracture from last season.

The Lions already created a roster spot on Friday, transferring receiver Trinity Benson to injured reserve because of a knee injury he suffered in the second half against the Bears.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers