Lions activate DJ Chark, rule out Josh Reynolds, waive safety JuJu Hughes

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions announced a handful of moves Saturday afternoon, primarily impacting the team's receiving corps. The team is getting one starting receiver back this weekend against the New York Giants, while having to wait at least one more week to get back a second.

DJ Chark has been officially activated off injured reserve after returning to practice earlier this week. He's missed the past six games with an ankle injury, spending the last four on the IR list. A top free-agent addition this offseason, the former Pro Bowler caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in three appearances to begin the season.

While Chark has gotten the green light, Josh Reynolds will sit another week. This will be the third consecutive game he's missed after his back locked up. He briefly returned to practice this week, in a limited capacity on Thursday, but was held out of Friday's session. Initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, he was downgraded to out and didn't travel with the team.

Playing through ankle and knee injuries earlier in the season, Reynolds has been one of Detroit's most productive pass-catchers. Through seven games, his 26 receptions for 357 yards had him on pace for career-highs in both statistical categories.

To add some depth at receiver, the Lions are temporarily elevating Stanley Berryhill off the practice squad. Assuming he's active on Sunday, it will be the undrafted rookie's fourth appearance with the team this season. Through his first three games, he's mostly been used on special teams.

On top of the moves at receiver, the Lions also cleared an additional roster spot, waiving safety JuJu Hughes.

The No. 3 safety on the depth chart to start the season, he had slipped behind rookie Kerby Joseph and recently resigned veteran C.J. Moore in recent weeks. Hughes hadn't seen a defensive snap since starting the team's Oct. 30 game against Miami.

