How the Bills Mafia moved its tailgate to Detroit

Detroit — Diehard Buffalo Bills fan Ken Johnson was prepping a Thanksgiving feast for this weekend's tailgate when the news came down.

"Two minutes after the announcement was made, some dude texted me or Facebooked me or whatever, and he said, 'Kenny, where's the Saturday night party going to be?'" Johnson, a Rochester, New York, native said from Thomas Magee's Sporting House and Whiskey Bar on Sunday morning.

Johnson is a 65-year-old who has gone to every home and road game for 29 consecutive years. He's known in tailgate circles as "Pinto Ron" (because he drives a Ford Pinto) and is one of many Bills fans following the team's travel schedule in order to make both of Buffalo's games in Detroit.

Sunday's contest against Cleveland was moved to Ford Field on Thursday to account for a lake-effect snow storm that brought up to six feet of accumulation in parts of western New York. This Thursday, the Bills (6-3) will return for a Thanksgiving Day clash against the Lions.

"It didn't distress me," Johnson said. But unfortunately for those hoping to see Pinto Ron do his famous "ketchup and mustard ceremony," there's bad news: He doesn't take his red-and-yellow show on the road.

"At some point, an hour and a half before game time, I have a burger. It doesn't have any ketchup and mustard on it," Johnson said. "So we have a big van — it's roofed. There's a whole pile of people on the van with giant ketchups and mustards. Big crowd, music, (I'm) coming out like a boxer.

"I just look and go, 'Hey, some dude gave me this hamburger. There's no ketchup and mustard. Can anyone help me out?' ... Then they just unload on me. They just unload on me. I don't do that on road trips."

Ketchup and mustard aside, Bills fans felt at home in the Motor City — and they deserved to. It took a lot of work. Will Bradley is the owner of an organization called "Fans of Buffalo," which organizes travel packages and events for Bills fans. Bradley rented out Greektown's two-story Firebird Tavern in its entirety, as well as the adjoining lots.

Bradley flew into Detroit on Saturday night, will fly home on Sunday after the game and fly back on Wednesday — just like the team.

"I usually tell my wife, like, 'You're kind of like a player's wife now. You gotta be on the move,'" Bradley said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Kristen Kimmick arrived to Firebird Tavern. Kimmick is the founder and president of an organization called "Bills Mafia Babes," a 501c3 focused on driving a community of female Bills fans and giving back to players' charitable organizations. This month, Bills Mafia Babes are benefiting Mission 22, a veteran's association close to the heart of Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

Like a lot of Bills fans traveling to Detroit, she was impacted by a driving ban in western New York that was lifted last night. She raced through Canada on Sunday morning, making the 250-mile drive from Buffalo — where they "only got three feet" of snow — and arrived in plenty of time.

"I think the energy here is going to be off the charts. We're all in that same position where we all had to do the scramble, and everybody that got here ... I think we're all gonna band together, and you're gonna see some real Bills Mafia energy today," Kimmick said. "You're sitting around most of the diehards at this point, so we're gonna be loud."

Diehards like "Dru the Drywaller," who started giving himself that nickname at Bills tailgates. The nickname stuck, and he now owns his own business called "Dru the Drywaller." He cried after Buffalo lost to the Vikings last week, and he's not ashamed that his kids saw him do it.

"Bills are real, man. Bills are a real deal. We're done messing around. The Bills are here to stay and you'll see us again," he said.

Some Bills fans were fortunate enough to get a head start on their trips, like Jennifer and Mark Kless — but that doesn't mean they had an easier time getting in. The owners of "Jenny's Bills Bus" — a red-and-white retro Volkswagen van — and natives of Lime Lake (just south of Buffalo), Jennifer and Mark towed the bus with an RV until they got to Michigan. After Sunday's game, they'll drive it about 20 miles outside of the city, hook it back up to the RV, and hit the road.

Bills Mafia has a reputation for its certifiable insanity. They pride themselves on it. But there's one other thing you should know about them.

"Bills Mafia sounds tough and badass, but Bills Mafia people — no, they're like the nicest people in the world," Mark Kless said.

"We seem like we're crazy. We are crazy, but we're probably the nicest people you'll ever meet," Bradley said. "... It's a beautiful thing. So if you don't have a team or your team's not doing too well, come on over. We'll accept you."

"The thing with Bills Mafia," Kimmick said, "is that, yeah, we jump through tables. But we're kind of like those kinds in high school that were like the really kind jocks. We love our sports, we love our team, we love doing crazy things and going through tables on fire.

"But more importantly, I think it's that we're trying to make being charitable and being kind, like, we wanna make that cool."

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi