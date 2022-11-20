Bills overcome slow start, beat Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, 31-23

Detroit — Act one is complete.

The Buffalo Bills overcame a slow start in the first of two games at Ford Field this week, sleepwalking to a thorough dismantling of the Cleveland Browns, 31-23, in front of a Detroit crowd that ran 52,146 deep.

The game was moved to Detroit on Thursday because of a thundersnow storm that hit western New York starting Thursday night and has accumulated over six feet.

Sunday marked the third time that Ford Field has been used as an emergency venue and the second time that Buffalo tuned an opponent as the home team in Detroit, the other instance coming in a 38-3 win over the New York Jets in 2014.

The Bills (7-3) went three-and-out on their first three drives but rebounded to put up 355 yards of offense and a stifling second-half performance on defense. And still, the final score makes things look closer than they really were.

Quarterback Josh Allen had 197 yards and one touchdown on 18-for-27 passing, James Cook ran for 86 yards on 11 carries, Devin Singletary 86 and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Bills linebacker Matt Milano had 12 tackles, three for-loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass accounted for 16 points, making five field goals and two extra points.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 28-for-41 passing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Two passing scores went to Amari Cooper, who also 113 yards on eight catches, and the other went to former Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples Jones (61 yards on five catches).

Cleveland (3-7) twice converted on third-and-11 during its opening drive — first on a 22-yard scramble by Brissett, then on on a 16-yard pass to Cooper — marching 75 yards in nine plays and reaching the end zone on a 25-yard throw to Cooper.

Buffalo got into Cleveland territory on its second drive, but a dropped third-down pass to Gabriel Davis ended the drive early and forced the Bills to settle for a field goal. Tyler Bass was good from 42 yards, cutting the deficit to 7-3 with 3:37 to go in the quarter.

The Browns quickly responded with a drive that stalled on goal-to-go, as a first-down play in the wildcat put Cleveland behind the sticks. Cade York made a 32-yard field goal to give the Browns a 10-3 lead just 55 seconds into the second quarter.

The Bills finally caught a break at 8:17 of the second quarter. A driving Browns offense finally made its first mistake, as Milano recovered a fumbled snap at the Buffalo 48.

The Bills got into the red zone after Milano's fumble recovery, only for a holding penalty and two remarkably inaccurate passes from the normally steady Allen to force a 36-yard field goal try from Bass that made it 10-6, Browns, with 4:54 left in the half.

With 14 seconds left in the half, Buffalo got its first touchdown — and lead — of the game when Allen found Diggs for a 5-yard score to go up 13-10. Buffalo came out firing in the second half but was put behind the sticks on a holding penalty and couldn't recover, leading to another Bass field goal, this one a 56-yarder to go up 16-10.

Cleveland may have gotten the stop it needed, but couldn't get the conversion on offense. The Browns turned it over on downs on a failed fourth-and-1. Four plays later, Singletary ran it in from 5 yards out to give Buffalo a 22-10 lead (after a failed 2-point attempt) with 4:08 left in the third.

The Browns were poised to make it a nine-point game entering the fourth, but York's field-goal try from 34 yards was blocked by cornerback Siran Neal. Bass added a fourth field goal (49 yards) with 13:20 to go in the game and a fifth (28 yards) at 6:45. Cleveland added its first touchdown of the second half with 4:11 remaining, a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cooper.

