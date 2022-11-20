Lions' Jeff Okudah ruled out due to concussion protocol

East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to concussion protocol after a violent collision with teammate Will Harris in the second quarter.

Okudah and Harris were both crossing the field in coverage when they collided, sending Okudah to the turf where he stayed several seconds before gingerly getting to his feet. He was immediately sent to the sideline, where he was evaluated for a concussion prior to being ruled out.

Since the league tightened its concussion protocol requirements earlier this season, requiring a player to be immediately ruled out if they show signs of ataxia — difficulty with balance and coordination — the Lions have had a player ruled out due five consecutive games.

Each of the previous four players — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brock Wright, Kerby Joseph and DeShon Elliott — were all able to clear protocol and play in Detroit's next game. That might not be possible for Okudah to get through the five stages of protocol prior to the team's Thanksgiving game against Buffalo next week.

Coming off last season's Achilles injury, Okudah entered the day having played 569 defensive snaps, second on the team to linebacker Alex Anzalone. Following his exit on Sunday, Okudah was replaced in the lineup by Mike Hughes.

