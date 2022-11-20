All listed as questionable, Lions' Ragnow, Rodriguez and Elliott active vs. Giants

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions entered Sunday with three players listed as questionable for the team's game against New York Giants, but all three — center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and and safety DeShon Elliott — are active for the matchup.

Ragnow is still battling a foot injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Eagles. He missed the first two days of practice last week, trying to manage the nagging issue with the team scheduled to play two games in four games. Rodriguez, meanwhile, returns to the lineup after being sidelined last Sunday with a hyperextended elbow.

Finally, Elliott suffered a concussion at the end of the first half against the Chicago Bears last weekend, but was able to progress through the league's return to play protocol to return to action this week.

Detroit's five inactives against the Giants include three players who had previously been ruled out — defensive end Charles Harris (groin), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back). Additionally, rookie cornerback Chase Lucas and offensive tackle Matt Nelson are healthy scratches.

The game against the Giants marks the first time defensive captain Michael Brockers has been active in a month. He's been a healthy scratch the past four games, with his role largely replaced by Paschal.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu will also be making his first appearance in a while. He was last active Week 5 against the New England Patriots, when he suffered an ankle injury. Prior to that, he was sidelined several weeks with a hamstring strain. The 2021 third-round pick has logged 18 snaps between defense and special teams this season.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers