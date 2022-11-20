Live updates: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

The Detroit Lions will took to win their third consecutive game on Sunday against the Giants at the Meadowlands.

The offense will get a boost in the form of WR DJ Chark, who's returning from an ankle injury. Jared Goff needs all the weapons he can get, so hopefully they can get him involved early and often.

The key for the Lions' defense will be containing Giants running back Saquon Barkely. If it can, the Lions could be well on their way to that third straight win. If not, it could be a long afternoon.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Giants

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Records: Lions 3-6, Giants 7-2

▶ Line: Giants by 3