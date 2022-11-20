Ticket sales cut off for Bills-Browns game in Detroit with more than 56,000 sold

Detroit News staff

Ticket sales have been cut off for Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field with over 56,000 tickets sold in less than 24 hours.

The game had been scheduled to be played in Buffalo but was moved to Detroit in advance of a snowstorm which dumped five feet of snow on the Buffalo area.

Tickets were put on sale Friday and went fast.

"We're hoping for this to be still a home field advantage," Bills GM Brandon Beane said Thursday. "Luckily (the snow) is not across the country. We know Bills Mafia is all over, and hopefully those that are in Michigan area will definitely head down."