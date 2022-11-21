Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report

Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.

Offensive linemen Frank Ragnow (foot), Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (illness), defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) were projected as non-participants.

Of that group, Harris, Paschal and Reynolds were sidelined against the Giants on Sunday. Ragnow, meanwhile, has been a regular on the injury report, but continues to battle through his foot injury, playing 100% of the offensive snaps for the eighth consecutive game.

Brown and Okudah each exited Sunday's game with their injuries and were unable to return. Coach Dan Campbell already acknowledged Okudah won't be able to clear concussion protocol in time to play against Buffalo, while Brown was replaced by Dan Skipper, who will likely get the start Thursday if Brown can't go.

In addition to the six projected as not practicing, wide receiver DJ Chark was listed as limited. The veteran receiver returned to the lineup after a six game absence this weekend, playing just 11 snaps in Detroit's victory.

Rookie receiver Jameson Williams, who the team announced is returning to practice this week, is not required to be included on the report because he technically remains on the non-football injury list.

