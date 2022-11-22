Lions add Jonah Jackson (concussion) to injury report

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were already at risk of being down one of their starting guards for Thursday's game against Buffalo Bills. Now, they'll be down one for sure, and potentially both.

On Tuesday, the team added Jonah Jackson to the injury report with a concussion, which rules him out for the game against the Bills. The news comes a day after he was listed on the practice report with an illness, which now appears to have been a concussion symptom.

In addition to Jackson, the Lions listed four other players as non-participants on Tuesday's projected injury report. That group consisted of cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle).

Brown had been starting the past several weeks at right guard, but was forced to exit last Sunday's game against the New York Giants in the first half after rolling his ankle. He was replaced by Dan Skipper, who will almost certainly start against the Bills. And if Brown remains sidelined, the team will either have to turn to Logan Stenberg or Kayode Awosika, who has played a total of eight offensive snaps after being signed off Philadelphia's practice squad in September.

If Brown sits, that would technically leave the Lions without their top four options at guard, along with Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Tommy Kraemer. The latter two have both been on injured reserve because of back injuries since the start of the season.

