Lions' Hutchinson named NFC's Defensive Player of the Week

Allen Park — For the second time in three weeks, a Detroit Lions rookie has been named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

On Wednesday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was selected for his performance in the team's 31-18 victory over the New York Giants.

In the game, Hutchinson recorded his second interception of the season, dropping into quarterback Daniel Jones' passing lane and making a leaping grab. The offense was then able to translate the takeaway into a touchdown, kickstarting a 21-0 run that allowed the Lions to pull away and secure their third consecutive victory.

Hutchinson also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter after teammate Will Harris jarred the ball loose from receiver Isaiah Hodgins. According to the NFL, Hutchinson is the first rookie defensive lineman to record an interception and fumble recovery in a game since 2014.

The No. 2 pick in last April's draft, Hutchinson has been a workhorse for the Lions, logging 598 defensive snaps, second on the team to only linebacker Alex Anzalone. In addition to the two interceptions, Hutchinson has tallied 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 31 total quarterback pressures.

Hutchinson follows in the footsteps of teammate Kerby Joseph, who was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week two weeks earlier after intercepting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice in a 15-9 Lions' victory.

Overall, Hutchinson is the third Lions player to be honored this season, with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown being named Offensive Player of the Week following a September win over Washington.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers