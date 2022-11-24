Lions' Josh Reynolds active against Bills after missing three straight games

Detroit — For the first time since Week 3, the Detroit Lions will have their starting receiving corps from the beginning of the season active for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Reynolds, who entered the day listed as questionable with a back injury, will play against the Bills after missing the past three games. The veteran receiver, in his second season with the Lions, had been on pace for a career year prior to suffering the injury during practice. Through seven games, he had 26 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Reynolds rejoins the lineup a week after DJ Chark was activated off injured reserve. He missed six games with an ankle injury and was limited to 11 snaps in his return, but coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week the expectation was a steadily increasing workload, starting against Buffalo.

Reynolds and Chark's returns coincide with the nearing debut of rookie Jameson Williams. He started practicing this week after a 10-month recovery from a torn ACL and is expected to be added to the active roster in the coming weeks.

Detroit's inactives against Buffalo were largely anticipated. Starting guards Jonah Jackson (concussion) and Evan Brown (ankle), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion), defensive end Charles Harris (groin) and defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) had all been previously ruled out due to injury.

Defensive tackle and captain Michael Brockers rounded out the inactives. He's a healthy scratch for the fifth time in the past six games.

