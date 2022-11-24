Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

-Q1 14:13: Lions go three-and-out to start. Not ideal. O-line didn't hold up well without their two starting guards.

Kickoff

Bills win the toss and defer. Lions get the ball first. Here we go.

Injury designations

ACTIVE: WRs Josh Reynolds (back) and D.J. Chark (ankle)

INACTIVE: G Jonah Jackson (consussion), C Evan Brown (ankle), DLs Michael Brockers, Charles Harris (groin) and Josh Paschal (knee), CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)

Pregame

The Lions are going to put their three-game winning streak on the line against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills on Turkey Day.

It's expected to be a historically large crowd at Ford Field, which is great because the Lions are going to need every advantage they can get. Josh Allen and the Bills have looked mortal in recent weeks, but they'll still be a tough matchup for this young team.

Can the Lions pull off a major upset and push their winning streak to four games? It seems unlikely, but you know what they say, "any given Sunday" ... or Thursday, in this case.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions vs. Bills

▶ Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: CBS/97.1 FM

▶ Records: Lions are 4-6; Bills are 7-3

▶ Series: Bills lead 6-4-1 (Last game: December 16, 2018 — (at) Bills 14, Lions 13