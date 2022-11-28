Six Lions land among top 10 at their positions in initial batch of Pro Bowl voting

Allen Park — In recent years, it's not been uncommon for the Detroit Lions to fare poorly in Pro Bowl voting, but the team has landed six players in the top-10 of their positions in the first wave of balloting this season.

Center Frank Ragnow is fourth among centers, while rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph are sixth and eighth, respectively, at their positions. Also getting love are strong safety DeShon Elliott (eighth), offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ninth) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (10th).

Additionally, longtime Lion T.J. Hockenson, who was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings at this year's trade deadline, is third among tight ends. His teammate, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, leads all players with more than 90,000 votes.

If there's a snub, it's running back Jamaal Williams, who is leading the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns. Conversely, nine of the 10 on the list have racked up more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage, while Williams is lagging behind with 791 combined rushing and receiving yards through 11 games.

Final roster selections will be determined by a consensus vote from fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote weighted equally. The traditional Pro Bowl game was eliminated this year and has been replaced by a week-long skills competition and a flag football game. The festivities will be held in Las Vegas, culminating with the game, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium.

