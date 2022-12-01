Jamaal Williams gifts entire Detroit Lions offense robes with his face on it

Allen Park — It seemed like a normal Thursday in Allen Park — until it wasn't.

As players filed in and out of the locker room after practice, Jamaal Williams, the NFL's leading touchdown scorer, stopped by the locker of each offensive player individually. In their stalls, he placed a Honolulu Blue robe with name and number on the back, as well as a design that featured Williams flexing. Left guard Jonah Jackson reacted the way anybody else would in that situation: With jealousy.

"I was like, 'Where's mine?'" Jackson said. Not to fret; he received his robe in a timely manner — as did everybody else on the Lions' offense and coaching staff — and Jackson was soon modeling it for the locker room.

"It just shows what kinda guy he is. He's a selfless guy. He's a giving guy. Something like this is awesome. You never really think to get yourself a robe or think about how comfortable it is, but now this might be like a — I'm gonna game, walk around my house," Jackson said. "Doing duties around town. Grocery shopping, put this on real quick."

Jackson might be joking, but he is not being a kidder in his thanks for the gift. The NFL season is a grueling, cold stretch. Any time a teammate shows thoughtfulness, or even positively disrupts the norm, it's appreciated.

"I didn't even try it on yet, I'm not gonna lie, but I will definitely be wearing it while I'm gaming, for sure," running back Craig Reynolds said. "Jamaal's the G.O.A.T., though. That's what he does. I can't wait (to wear it). I like it, the quality's actually good."

JavaScript is not available.

Williams insists they're nothing special — just "what you're supposed to do as a vet, is give presents," he said.

"This is what I've learnt growing up. I'm used to every year of (Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers), like, giving us Uggs or something," Williams said. "So, just trying to do my best as a vet. ... I like free stuff, so I know other people like free stuff, too."

Indeed, and perhaps nobody more than offensive linemen. Jackson said that in his time with the Lions, he's gotten a customized case of Rip Van Winkle whiskey from Jared Goff. Matthew Stafford gave the offensive line "the entire Yeti site a couple years ago," he said. "Big V," right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, has given teammates Bose speakers and Shinola watches.

As far as where Williams' gift ranks among them, Jackson said, "top three, top two."

"It's a little tight around the midsection. We'll figure it out. I got a tailor."

Twitter: @nolanbianchi

nbianchi@detroitnews.com