Lions OC Ben Johnson bristles at talk of future head coaching opportunities

Allen Park — In his first year as an NFL coordinator, Ben Johnson has transformed the Detroit Lions offense from one of the league's worst into a competitive unit that ranks eighth in points per game. He's accomplished that despite having to overcome a number of injuries to starters at multiple position groups.

So as the league nears a new hiring cycle, it isn't all that surprising Johnson is getting mentioned as a potential candidate for the numerous vacancies that have already started to pop up around the league, following the firings of Matt Rhule and Frank Reich in Carolina and Indianapolis.

In a recent Washington Post article, Johnson's candidacy is highlighted.

"He’s special," said another longtime personnel executive, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity. “What he’s had to overcome with injuries and from a personnel standpoint, the way they run the football, what he’s done for Goff: Not many coordinators are doing what he’s doing. You look at the film and the way his payers respond to him. That’s how you evaluate a coach. That’s coaching."

But asked about what it meant to be mentioned in those conversations, Johnson did everything he could to immediately shut down the chatter.

"I don’t even want to talk about it," Johnson said. "...100% of my focus is on my current job, point blank. Point blank. All I care about is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Johnson's rise through the coaching ranks has been rapid. Starting as a graduate assistant at Boston College in 2009, the former college quarterback made the jump to the pros in 2012, holding various position coach titles with the Dolphins the next seven years.

Johnson joined the Lions as a quality control coach in 2019 before getting promoted to handle the team's tight ends the following year. Retained by coach Dan Campbell, who he had worked with in Miami, Johnson saw another bump in responsibility in the middle of the 2021 season, when he was asked to coordinate the team's passing attack. His late-season success in that role resulted in his promotion to offensive coordinator this past offseason.

"This whole thing, looking at last year at this time until now, like I said, I haven’t had a chance to reflect, but it’s certainly been a whirlwind, put in some different roles," Johnson said. "And as I’ve always done, just trying to do the best job at whatever I’m asked to do. But yeah, the future will take care of itself. I can’t worry about that right now. I'm worried about us as an offense, continuing to get better and score points, help us win games."

