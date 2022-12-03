Rams place Stafford on injured reserve, increasing odds Lions inherit top-three draft pick

The Los Angeles Rams' disastrous season took another turn for the worse Saturday when the team placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, effectively ending the veteran quarterback's season.

A year after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams have struggled to replicate their success, battling a number of injuries to key players. Beyond Stafford, the team has also placed All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, left tackle Joesph Noteboom and safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve. Additionally, superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is battling an ankle injury and has already been ruled out for Sunday's divisional game against Seattle.

With a 3-8 record, the Rams are off to the worst start of any defending Super Bowl champion and figure to struggle to win many more games this year. That's good news for the Detroit Lions, who are slated to receive the Rams' first-round pick as part of last year's trade that sent Stafford to Los Angeles.

Losers are five straight games, the Rams' pick is currently slated to be the No. 4 selection come April. And with a loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, the Rams would be tied for the second-worst record in the NFL, behind only the Houston Texans.

Following the home game against Seahawks, the Rams will close the year with home matchups against the Raiders and Broncos and road games against the Packers, Chargers and a second meeting with the Seahawks.

In addition to the first-round choice the Lions are getting from the Rams next year, the team received a first-rounder in 2022 and a third-rounder in 2021, as well as quarterback Jared Goff. The Lions used the third-round selection on safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and the 2022 first-round pick was packaged in a trade to move up 20 spots and snag receiver Jameson Williams.

